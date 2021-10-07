Newmark Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmark Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

NMRK opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

