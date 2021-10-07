Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 847,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,245,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 498,233 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 6,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,917. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

