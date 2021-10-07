Newmont Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.77 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.96.

Shares of NGT opened at C$68.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$66.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

