Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $53.21 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 149490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.

Specifically, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

