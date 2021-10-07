Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Trading Up 2.7%

Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.78 and last traded at C$10.78. Approximately 1,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEXA shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.47.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

