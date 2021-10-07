NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives GBX 7,933.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,933.33 ($103.65).

Several research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

LON:NXT opened at GBX 7,552 ($98.67) on Monday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The firm has a market cap of £10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,997.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,984.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, for a total transaction of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

