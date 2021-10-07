NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$31.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities downgraded NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$23.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$14.97 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.57.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is -500.09%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

