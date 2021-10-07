NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.58. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $304.50. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NICE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

