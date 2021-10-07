Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350

Nichols (LON:NICL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:NICL opened at GBX 1,257.50 ($16.43) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,377.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,428.33. Nichols has a 52 week low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.32 million and a P/E ratio of 45.73.

In related news, insider Andrew Milne acquired 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

