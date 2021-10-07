NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

