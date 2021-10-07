Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 703,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.