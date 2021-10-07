Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.77% of Nkarta worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Nkarta by 20.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 474,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nkarta by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nkarta by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nkarta alerts:

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NKTX opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $79.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $786.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.