Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.61. Nkarta shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 121 shares traded.

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $786.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nkarta by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nkarta by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

