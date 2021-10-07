NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

NMIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 4,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.