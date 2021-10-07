Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after buying an additional 1,640,520 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $45,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

