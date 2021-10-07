Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

