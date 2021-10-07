Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $262.53 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

