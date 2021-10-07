Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.71

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and traded as high as $11.99. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 9,456 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nortech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nortech Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nortech Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.