Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$46.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CSFB lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

Northland Power stock opened at C$38.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.15. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$37.25 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.20.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

