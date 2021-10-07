Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $73.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,574.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 29.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

