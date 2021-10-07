NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

