NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NWE stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.