Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.04. 323,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,950,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.39 and a 200 day moving average of $233.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.