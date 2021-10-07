Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 446 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AO Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 147,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 229,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.76. The stock had a trading volume of 127,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $271.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 776,478 shares of company stock valued at $198,468,755. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

