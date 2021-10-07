Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $6.83 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.84. 38,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

