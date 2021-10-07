Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $497.50. 21,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $490.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

