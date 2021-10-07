Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 456,326 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,326 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.72% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $400,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.94. 1,132,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,480. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.