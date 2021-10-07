Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $120.87 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,204 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $120,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,089,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth $21,369,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 204.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,344,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $12,536,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.34. 636,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,038. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $109.56 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49.

