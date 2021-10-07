Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $165.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $165,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after acquiring an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after buying an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,508. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $165.02 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

