Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.62 Billion Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,468,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,137,033 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 9.53% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,622,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 822,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 465,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 5,578,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,891. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

