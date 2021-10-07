Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $253.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,162 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $399.81. 6,520,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.63 and its 200 day moving average is $393.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

