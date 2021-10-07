Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $48.39 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.41% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $48,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $109.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

