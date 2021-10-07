Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $68.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,180,000 after purchasing an additional 64,587 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 351,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,300,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,148. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

