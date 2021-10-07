Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $90.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,799,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,619 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $90,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after purchasing an additional 259,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. 1,651,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.11.

