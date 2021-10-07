Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $54,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.