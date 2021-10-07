Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 88,917 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $84,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS:ICF traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 114,120 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.