NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sharon Dowdall Sells 26,052 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.49 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.