Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. 3,354,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,602. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

