NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $59.59 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,980.99, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.54.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

