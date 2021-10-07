Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.