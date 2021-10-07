Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

