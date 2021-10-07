O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Down to $14.86

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $14.14. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 1,249 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,561 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 135.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 107,482.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

