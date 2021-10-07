O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

NYSE:OI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.