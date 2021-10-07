ODUWA (OWC) One Day Volume Tops $13,909.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $13,909.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,005.75 or 1.00117120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00068612 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 117.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00052639 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.69 or 0.00540743 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004823 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.