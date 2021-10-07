OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OGE Energy has a payout ratio of 72.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OGE Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of OGE Energy worth $32,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

