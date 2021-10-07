Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $41,920,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $292.84 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

