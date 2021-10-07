Olyseum (OLY) Price Reaches $0.0094

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Olyseum has a market cap of $11.02 million and $63,891.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Olyseum has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00097851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00132840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,929.02 or 1.00506692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.59 or 0.06522137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

