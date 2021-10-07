Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $145.12

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.12, but opened at $140.91. Omega Flex shares last traded at $140.91, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.