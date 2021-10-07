OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 200,000 NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 1.73% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,285,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $7,718,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,058,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,058,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,544,000.

NGCA stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

