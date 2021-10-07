OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,780,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 88,901 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $101,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,741,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,775. The company has a market cap of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.