OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 10,221 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $212.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.26.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

